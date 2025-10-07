Emirates Launches 'The Emirates Centre Of Hospitality Excellence', A World-Class Facility For 25,000 Cabin Crew

The Emirates Centre of Hospitality Excellence is home to a myriad of elevated service trainings, modelled on Michelin star standards, including fine dining protocols, premium guest engagement and table service finesse.







Emirates' new Centre of Hospitality Excellence for cabin crew training, in Dubai

In 2020, Emirates began a collaboration with one of the world's top hospitality management schools – the Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne in Switzerland to establish a new elevated hospitality strategy, which was a resounding success. The Emirates Centre of Hospitality Excellence now stands as the emblem of this very strategy, inspiring cabin crew to deliver Emirates' four pillars of hospitality in the sky - excellence, attentiveness, innovation and passion.

Immersive fine dining experiences for Emirates cabin crew

The Emirates Centre of Hospitality Excellence offers a unique opportunity for cabin crew to dine as guests and experience a gourmet 4-course gastronomy lunch. The fine dining experience is curated by Emirates' master chefs, serving some of Emirates' most celebrated First and Business Class dishes and signature meals. The cabin crew are personally served their meal by Emirates' elite training team, to showcase the best of Emirates' own 7-star hospitality, leading by example and modelling best practices to cabin crew.

Bespoke culinary sessions with Emirates Master Chefs

In the culinary hub of Emirates Centre of Hospitality Excellence, a purpose-built training kitchen has been designed as a fusion between a professional restaurant kitchen and an airline galley. In this area, Emirates cabin crew learn the art of plating from a team of experienced chef trainers. Balancing textures, colours and shape, cabin crew learn how to produce dishes that look like works of art on the plate, adding to the sensory exploration of dining with Emirates.

The Art of Service training

The Art of Service course is a communication-focused course that goes beyond refined techniques, introducing cabin crew to the deeper meaning behind fine dining. Beyond the impeccable handling of silverware, attractive plating and wine service, fine dining is a dialogue between the host and guest. This course encourages cabin crew to go beyond the basic service steps and tune into subtle cues, listen with intention, anticipate needs, and adapt their approach to create personalised experiences. It also focuses on developing their savoir-être - the art of presence, poise, and emotional intelligence, essential for engaging with Emirates diverse customers. This training is custom built by the Emirates' team from extensive research and exploration across a variety of Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury hospitality globally.

L'art du Vin Wine Training

Emirates Centre of Hospitality Excellence will also be the venue for hosting wine tastings and dedicated events led by expert wine trainers and sommeliers, building on the success of L'art du vin, Emirates' wine learning experience for cabin crew.

Emirates World Class Cabin Crew Training

The Centre of Hospitality Excellence is the latest addition to Emirates' suite of state-of-the-art training facilities for cabin crew. Earlier in the year, Emirates also opened a new Crew Zone in Emirates Group Headquarters, Dubai - a dedicated 24/7 space for cabin crew. The Crew Zone provides educational workshops, tech zones, around the clock staff support, a beauty and wellbeing hub, an interactive lounge area, and more services to assist cabin crew.

Currently Emirates employs almost 25,000 cabin crew recruited from over 140 countries and speaking more than 70 languages. Emirates are actively recruiting cabin crew from around the world. Aspiring Emirates cabin crew can check for details and open day schedules in their city or country.

