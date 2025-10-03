Tiktok Deal Doesn't Address Manipulation Risk, Only Who Profits
This raises the question of the validity of the warnings about the app as a tool of Chinese influence and whether American ownership will help.
TikTok is not the only digital media platform susceptible to worries about hostile influence. All major platforms introduce the same vulnerabilities. If the policy objective is to enhance the security of democracy, then a focus on TikTok is too narrow and divestment as a solution accomplishes little (especially because it appears China will retain control of the algorithm ).
Worries about TikTok come down to two big fears. The first is that it functions as a spying machine, feeding data to the Chinese government. The spying concern isn't just about espionage, learning about sensitive infrastructure and activities, but also personal - the software itself might be unsafe and can be used to track individuals .
As a result, many countries have banned the app on government devices , and securing data along national borders may well address this.
The second fear, more vivid in the public and political imagination, is that TikTok functions as an influence machine. Its algorithm can be tweaked to push propaganda, sway opinion, censor views or even meddle in elections.
Such worries reached a fever pitch in the United States in 2023, when Osama bin Laden's“Letter to America” suddenly went viral on TikTok . Lawmakers seized on this as evidence that TikTok could amplify extremist content, reinforcing fears that the platform can be weaponized.
