Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: October Rain Alert Issued? Check Forecast
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather: Even though southwest monsoon has withdrawn, the rains don't seem to be letting up in the Telugu states. The Telangana Weather Man has provided a 10+10+11 weather report, stating that it will rain throughout October
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather
The Telugu states are being flooded by rain. Even with the monsoon season ending, the downpours aren't stopping. The Telangana Weather Man predicts rain for all of October.
The monsoon is usually from June to September. But this year, the Telangana Weather Man says October rains could be as heavy as August's, with weather changes every ten days.
From Oct 1-10, heavy rains with strong winds and lightning are expected in North, East, and Central Telangana. Other districts will see light showers. Hyderabad is also on alert.
From Oct 10-20, moderate rains are likely across Telangana as the monsoon withdraws. The intensity will be lower, with some areas staying dry, says the Telangana Weather Man.
In late October, the northeast monsoon will bring heavy rains. From Oct 21-31, South and East Telangana, especially near the AP border, will see heavy downpours. Hyderabad is also on alert.
The Hyderabad Met Centre has warned of thunderstorms with 30-40 km/h winds in Telangana on Tuesday, Oct 7. A yellow alert has been issued for many districts, including Hyderabad.
The Disaster Management Authority has warned of heavy rains in some districts of Andhra Pradesh. Due to a trough, light to moderate showers with lightning are expected in many areas.
