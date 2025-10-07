J&K Team For Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Announced

Srinagar- The J&K Cricket Association on Saturday announced the J&K senior men's cricket team for Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

The JKCA acted on the recommendations of Senior Men's Selection Committee, under the chairmanship of Sarabjeet Singh, the Sub-Committee JKCA. Paras Dogra will captain the 20-member squad.

Here's the full list of players:

Paras Dogra (Captain)

Shubham Khajuria

Abdul Samad

Vivrant Sharma

Qamran Iqbal

Kawalpreet Singh

Sahil Lotra

Abid Mushtaq

Vanshaj Sharma

Yawer Hassan

Musaif Aijaz

Sunil Kumar

Rohit Sharma.

Umran Malik

Umar Nazir

Auqib Nabi

Kanhaiya Wadhawan

Yudhvir Singh

Mujtaba Yousuf

Lone Nasir Muzaffar

The Support Staff that will accompany the team includes:

Head Coach – Ajay Sharma

Bowling Coach – P. Krishna Kumar

Fielding Coach – Dishant Yagnik

Manager – Hilal Ahmad

Co-Manager – Ravi Sharma

Trainer – Sunny Verma

Physiotherapist – Chirag Pandya

Video Analyst – Susheel Pajnu

Masseur – Naresh Kumar