J & K Team For Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Announced
Srinagar- The J&K Cricket Association on Saturday announced the J&K senior men's cricket team for Ranji Trophy 2025-26.
The JKCA acted on the recommendations of Senior Men's Selection Committee, under the chairmanship of Sarabjeet Singh, the Sub-Committee JKCA. Paras Dogra will captain the 20-member squad.
Here's the full list of players:
Paras Dogra (Captain)
Shubham Khajuria
Abdul Samad
Vivrant Sharma
Qamran Iqbal
Kawalpreet Singh
Sahil Lotra
Abid Mushtaq
Vanshaj Sharma
Yawer Hassan
Musaif Aijaz
Sunil Kumar
Rohit Sharma.
Umran Malik
Umar Nazir
Auqib Nabi
Kanhaiya Wadhawan
Yudhvir Singh
Mujtaba Yousuf
Lone Nasir Muzaffar
The Support Staff that will accompany the team includes:
Head Coach – Ajay Sharma
Bowling Coach – P. Krishna Kumar
Fielding Coach – Dishant Yagnik
Manager – Hilal Ahmad
Co-Manager – Ravi Sharma
Trainer – Sunny Verma
Physiotherapist – Chirag Pandya
Video Analyst – Susheel Pajnu
Masseur – Naresh Kumar
