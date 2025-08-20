New Budgam To Delhi Cargo Train To Boost Kashmir Exports

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The railway board on Wednesday approved the Joint Parcel Product-Rapid Cargo (JPP-RCS) train from Kashmir to Delhi to provide a dependable alternative to fruit and handicraft dealers to showcase their produce across the country.

The train, having an SLR (Seating cum Luggage Rake) with eight parcel vans, will run daily from the Budgam Railway Station in Kashmir to Adarsh Nagar in Delhi, the Northern Railway's Jammu division said in a statement.

In its first year of operation, the cargo train will operate on a pilot basis, with security arrangements managed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police at both ends of the route.

Vivek Kumar, the Divisional Railway Manager for Jammu Division, said the goal of the JPP-RCS is to promote freight transportation through railways.

“It is a virtual aggregation platform, which will help in connecting the participation of railways in the private sector. This cargo train is being operated for the first time in the Jammu division,” he said.

Kumar also mentioned that the train service will commence soon and that the registration fee for bookings has been reduced.

Uchit Singhal, the Senior Commerce Divisional Manager, explained that the primary aim of operating this train is to benefit Kashmir's traders and facilitate the delivery of goods, such as apples, saffron, walnuts, Pashmina shawls, carpets, and other handicrafts, to every corner of the country.

The train is expected to reach its destination in Delhi in approximately 23 hours, which is faster than road transport from Budgam.

Loading and unloading facilities for goods will be available at the Bari Brahmana station in Samba district.

“This initiative is aimed at increasing the share of railways in the courier business and to provide an efficient, reliable, and economical option to the customers,” the statement said.

Additionally, the main goal is to highlight unique products, including fresh and dried fruits and handicrafts, beyond the valley and encourage their marketing in India and abroad.

“With this facility, the business class can deliver their goods to their destination in a very short time...this will prove to be an economical option compared to road traffic. The economy of Jammu and Kashmir will benefit, and new sources of employment will also be generated,” the statement said.