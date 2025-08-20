Sharecrm Interviewed On Strategic Partnership With AWS And Investhk

ShareCRM, AWS, InvestHK interview

ShareCRM Hong Kong General Manager discusses leveraging AWS's cloud strengths and InvestHK's support to accelerate regional growth.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Chinese tech companies increasingly expand their global footprint, Hong Kong is emerging as a key destination for international business and innovation. ShareCRM , one of China's largest customer relationship management (CRM) software providers, is capitalizing on this trend, strengthening its presence in Hong Kong and other international markets. Founded in 2011, ShareCRM has already secured a dominant position in China, serving over 6,000 clients. In 2023, the company made a strategic move to expand its operations into Hong Kong, South East Asia, and North America. Here's how ShareCRM is leveraging its partnership with AWS and InvestHK to unlock new opportunities across the globe.

Leveraging AWS to Meet Global Compliance Standards

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a global leader in cloud services, is playing a pivotal role in ShareCRM's international expansion. The partnership provides ShareCRM with the technical infrastructure and market access needed to thrive in overseas markets. According to Luo Yili, General Manager of ShareCRM's Hong Kong branch, AWS's reputation enhances customer trust, particularly within sectors like finance, where stringent data security and compliance standards are non-negotiable.

With AWS's robust global network of data centers, ShareCRM can seamlessly meet international compliance regulations such as GDPR, allowing it to stand out in competitive markets. AWS's flexibility also enables ShareCRM to quickly adapt to changing market demands, optimizing customer engagement across regions.

In day-to-day operations, ShareCRM uses AWS's cloud services to improve business efficiency while adhering to its shared responsibility model. This means AWS manages cloud infrastructure security, while ShareCRM ensures the protection of applications and data. This collaborative approach not only reassures clients about the security of Chinese software but also strengthens ShareCRM's position as a trusted provider in Hong Kong and beyond.

InvestHK: Catalyzing Local Business Networks and Opportunities

InvestHK, the Hong Kong government agency focused on promoting Hong Kong's business advantages and investment into the city, has been a vital partner in ShareCRM's expansion. Wendy Chow, Head of Information and Communications Technology at InvestHK, emphasized the agency's role in helping both mainland and international companies navigate the local market, offering personalized support through marketing, partner connections, and financing guidance.

Luo Yili noted that InvestHK has been instrumental in building a local professional network for ShareCRM, linking the company with potential partners and industry experts crucial to its expansion efforts. This support has been invaluable in establishing a foothold in Hong Kong, positioning ShareCRM for future growth in the region and beyond.

ShareCRM's move to Hong Kong also presents exciting opportunities for local businesses. As part of its long-term strategy, ShareCRM plans to establish its regional headquarters in Hong Kong and invest in R&D to better serve local customer needs. This expansion will create new jobs, further integrating local talent into the company's growth story.

Given Hong Kong's increasing openness to mainland tech solutions, ShareCRM is working closely with local system integrators and distributors-helped by InvestHK-to foster a collaborative business ecosystem. With Hong Kong's favorable business environment and InvestHK's comprehensive support, the city is proving to be the perfect springboard for ShareCRM's global ambitions.

Looking Ahead: A Global CRM Leader

As ShareCRM continues to scale its operations, it will continue to leverage AWS's technological strengths and InvestHK's resources to fuel its regional growth. With these strategic partnerships in place, ShareCRM is poised to solidify its position as a global leader in CRM solutions, bringing innovative tools and tailored solutions to businesses around the world.

