Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Sign Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on Wednesday signed a“Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement” that considers an aggression against either country an aggression against both, during a visit by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the kingdom.

The agreement was signed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sharif at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, according to a joint statement.

“This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression,” the statement read.

Sharif's state visit came at the invitation of the crown prince. The two leaders held an official session of talks where they reviewed the“historic and strategic relations” between their countries and a number of topics of common interest.

The joint statement noted that the new defence pact builds on a historic partnership extending for nearly eight decades, based on bonds of brotherhood, Islamic solidarity, shared strategic interests, and close defence cooperation.

Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif conveyed his greetings to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and expressed his sincere gratitude for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

The crown prince, in turn, extended his warm wishes for the good health and well-being of the prime minister and for the further progress and prosperity of the“brotherly people of Pakistan.”