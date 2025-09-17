Global Pressure Mounts On Israel As Gaza Death Toll Surges, War Deepens

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The death toll in Gaza continues to climb as Israel's military campaign enters its second year, drawing intensifying international condemnation and renewed calls for sanctions, boycotts, and urgent humanitarian intervention.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that 98 people were killed and 385 wounded in the past 24 hours alone. Since the war began on October 7, 2023, at least 65,062 Palestinians have been killed and 165,697 injured. The ministry also stated that 432 people-among them 146 children-have died from hunger and malnutrition since famine was declared in the besieged enclave.

Health officials warned of the imminent collapse of Gaza's medical system, citing continued fuel blockades that have crippled hospitals. The ministry accused Israel of deliberately obstructing World Health Organization efforts to deliver fuel, placing critical facilities such as the Al-Sahaba Medical Complex, the General Service Hospital, the central oxygen plant, and ambulance services at risk of shutting down. Other hospitals, it added, may cease operations within days.

Meanwhile, Gaza's main telecom provider announced a total blackout of fixed internet and landline services in Gaza and northern Gaza, attributing the disruption to Israeli strikes targeting essential network infrastructure.

On the ground, the Israeli army announced the opening of a temporary evacuation corridor along Salah al-Din Street, allowing civilians 48 hours to flee southward. The move followed the expansion of Israel's ground offensive and an escalation in airstrikes on Gaza City, much of which now lies in ruins after nearly two years of relentless conflict.

International pressure on Israel is growing. The European Commission has proposed sweeping trade sanctions, including the suspension of tariff preferences covering roughly one-third of Israeli exports to the EU. The EU's foreign policy chief emphasized that the goal is“not to punish Israel, but to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza,” adding that all member states agree the crisis has reached a critical point.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar denounced the EU's proposal as“morally and politically distorted,” warning that such measures would“ultimately harm Europe's own interests.”

In Germany, Social Democratic MP Adis Ahmadovic voiced support for the sanctions, calling the Gaza ground invasion“a further breach of international law.” At the Vatican, Pope Francis condemned the“unacceptable conditions” facing Palestinians and reiterated calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a negotiated resolution to the conflict.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) also renewed appeals for an end to Israel's blockade, noting it has been over seven months since the agency was last permitted to deliver aid to Gaza.

In the United States, grassroots pressure intensified through the“Game_Over_Israel” campaign, launched by pro-Palestinian groups and football fan collectives. A prominent billboard in Times Square urged European football bodies to boycott Israel ahead of next year's World Cup, demanding that Israeli teams and players be banned from international competitions.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the government confirmed the arrival of the first group of sick and injured children from Gaza for emergency medical treatment. Describing the operation as“complex and urgent,” officials said the effort was coordinated with the National Health Service (NHS). More children and their families are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.