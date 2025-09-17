Tiger Shroff's B'day Wish For PM Modi: May You Continue To Inspire Millions With Your Courage And Leadership
Talking about the Prime Minister, he will be visiting Bhainsola village in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, where he will lay the foundation stone for India's first PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park, a major step toward boosting the textile industry in the state.
This initiative is part of seven such textile hubs planned across the country under the PM MITRA scheme.
During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also launch two major national initiatives, 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' (Healthy Women, Empowered Families) and the eighth Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month), to strengthen the country's health and nutrition services, particularly for women, children, and adolescents.
Talking about Tiger, the actor's latest release is“Baaghi 4”. An action thriller, the film is directed by A. Harsha. It stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu (in her Hindi film debut). It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series. It is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.
The story follows Ronny, who survives a deadly train crash he never intended to live through. Plagued by grief and guilt, he spirals into self-destruction, haunted by the memory of a woman he loved and possibly lost.
Baaghi was first released in 2016. A partial remake of the 2004 Telugu film Varsham, the film stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and Sudheer Babu in his Hindi debut, with Sunil Grover in a supporting role.
The second installment hit the big screens in 2018. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film which was a remake of Kshanam, also featured Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal, and Arravya Sharma.
Then came Baaghi 3 in 2020, which too was a remake of 2012 Tamil movie Vettai. It stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. In the film, Ronnie goes to Syria to find his elder brother Vikram, who is kidnapped and held captive by Abu Jalal Gaza, a notorious terrorist.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mediafuse Joins Google For Startups Cloud Program To Scale AI-Driven, Industry-Focused PR Distribution
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- Innovation-Driven The5ers Selects Ctrader As Premier Platform For Advanced Traders
CommentsNo comment