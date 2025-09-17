Three Days Of Discounts Of Up To 70%: Panama Black Weekend 2025 October 3 To 5 -
The appeal isn't just in the prices. Panama has positioned itself as a regional shopping hub, thanks to its strategic location, variety of international and luxury brands, and an unbeatable advantage: one of the lowest taxes in the region (7%), according to the Tourism Authority. This translates into more savings for those visiting the country with the mission of taking advantage of the weekend discounts. Citizens from neighboring countries come to enjoy these offers.A Tradition That Grows Every Year
Since its first edition, Black Weekend has grown exponentially, attracting both national and international buyers who travel to take advantage of the wide range of retail and entertainment options. Today, the event is part of Panama's tourism and commercial calendar, projecting the country as a competitive destination in the retail sector. With 20,000 brands represented and thousands of products on sale, Panama Black Weekend 2025 promises to be an unmissable event for those looking to update their wardrobe, acquire technology, or simply experience the largest shopping experience in the country.
