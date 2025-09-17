Three Days Of Discounts Of Up To 70%: Panama Black Weekend 2025 October 3 To 5

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)The countdown has begun: from Friday October 3 to Sunday October 5, Panama will once again become the epicenter of regional shopping with a new edition of Panama Black Weekend 2025. More than 3,000 stores and 16 shopping centers will open their doors with discounts of up to 70%, in what has already become one of the most anticipated sales seasons of the year.

A Unique Shopping Destination in the Region

The appeal isn't just in the prices. Panama has positioned itself as a regional shopping hub, thanks to its strategic location, variety of international and luxury brands, and an unbeatable advantage: one of the lowest taxes in the region (7%), according to the Tourism Authority. This translates into more savings for those visiting the country with the mission of taking advantage of the weekend discounts. Citizens from neighboring countries come to enjoy these offers.

A Tradition That Grows Every Year

Since its first edition, Black Weekend has grown exponentially, attracting both national and international buyers who travel to take advantage of the wide range of retail and entertainment options. Today, the event is part of Panama's tourism and commercial calendar, projecting the country as a competitive destination in the retail sector. With 20,000 brands represented and thousands of products on sale, Panama Black Weekend 2025 promises to be an unmissable event for those looking to update their wardrobe, acquire technology, or simply experience the largest shopping experience in the country.