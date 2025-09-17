Al-Sisi Welcomes Spain's Monarch In Historic First Visit, With Gaza, Regional Peace In Focus

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and First Lady Entissar Al-Sisi welcomed Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia on Wednesday at Cairo's Ittihadiya Palace, marking the first-ever state visit by a Spanish monarch to Egypt.

According to presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy, the official reception included national anthems, a 21-gun salute, a military honor guard, and a ceremonial photo session. This was followed by a private meeting between President Al-Sisi and King Felipe, and later, expanded talks between the two delegations.

Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including economy, investment, tourism, education, culture, trade, transport, and archaeology. Both sides expressed a shared commitment to building on the strategic partnership formally launched in February 2025.

Regional developments, particularly the ongoing conflict in Gaza, featured prominently in the talks. President Al-Sisi praised Spain's recognition of the Palestinian state and its firm support for a two-state solution. He also briefed King Felipe on Egypt's ongoing mediation efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire, securing the release of hostages, and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.

King Felipe commended Egypt's central role in facilitating dialogue and humanitarian access in Gaza, calling Cairo's efforts“essential for the population to recover their lives and dignity as part of a viable Palestinian state, living in peace and security with Israel.” He condemned the“brutal and unacceptable suffering” of civilians and emphasized the importance of reconstruction efforts, led in part by Egypt.

“We recognize and appreciate the mediating role that Egypt is playing to achieve a ceasefire agreement, the release of hostages, and the full restoration of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip,” King Felipe said. He called for continued engagement with“realism and hope” despite the increasingly dire situation.

The Spanish monarch also reflected on the historical and cultural ties between the two Mediterranean nations, noting a“shared spirit” of mutual admiration and harmony.“Our long-standing friendship is marked by spontaneous harmony, visible in many everyday gestures, and a sense of fascination between our peoples,” he said.

The visit comes at a time of growing diplomatic pressure from Spain on Israel. Earlier this week, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a series of sweeping measures, including a formal arms embargo on Israel, a ban on ships carrying fuel for the Israeli army from docking at Spanish ports, airspace restrictions on aircraft transporting defense materials, and entry bans on individuals directly linked to alleged war crimes and genocide in Gaza. The measures, which could affect Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet, signal Spain's increasingly assertive stance on the conflict.

The state visit concluded with an exchange of official decorations between the two heads of state and their spouses, followed by a formal luncheon. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic ties across multiple fronts, while maintaining close coordination on pressing regional issues.