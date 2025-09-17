Dubai: Parkin To Add 2 New Account Types On App For Public Parking Users

Dubai's largest public parking provider, Parkin is set to introduce two new account types on its app, aimed at enhancing the experience of public parking users in in the emirate.



Business Account Family Account

The Business Account is designed to simplify corporate parking management, offering companies a streamlined way to monitor, pay for, and manage multiple vehicles. Meanwhile, the Family Account targets households, providing a smoother, shared parking experience for family members.

According to Parkin, the launch of these accounts is part of the company's ongoing effort to deliver smart mobility solutions that cater to every community in the city, making parking more accessible and convenient for all.

In addition to the new accounts, Parkin currently offers a range of services for different user needs:



Pay-As-You-Go Parking: Ideal for individual users seeking quick, convenient payment options.

Monthly Parking Passes: Designed for residents and frequent commuters looking for hassle-free monthly subscriptions.

Event Parking Solutions: Temporary parking access for festivals, concerts, and large-scale events.

Corporate Fleet Management: Enables businesses to track, allocate, and pay for parking across multiple vehicles. EV-Friendly Parking: Dedicated spaces equipped with electric vehicle charging stations for sustainable mobility.

Parkin Company PJSC, plans to add 3,000 paid parking spaces in privately developed areas by 2025-end. Parkin will also develop four multi-storey car parks in the next two years, the company said.

Amidst the expansion plan, in the second quarter this year, the company posted a record Dh320 million total revenues, marking a 56 per cent increase as compared to the same period in 2024.

By the end of Q2, Parkin managed 211,500 parking spaces , a 6 per cent increase compared to Q2 2024's 200,400. Public parking spaces increased by 11,700 to 188,700 spaces (a 7 per cent increase) following significant additions in Zone C with 7,800 on-street spaces) added and Zone D, with 3,800 off-street spaces added. Between year-end 2024 and Q2 2025, a total of 4,700 new public parking spaces were added.

The introduction of Dubai's variable parking tariff in April 2025 reclassified public spaces into Standard Parking (109,000 spaces) and Premium Parking (79,700 spaces). The Dh25 hourly tariff applies only during major events.

Developer parking, meanwhile, declined slightly to 19,600 spaces due to planned phase-outs at Al Sufouh, although some areas saw new additions, particularly in Zone W, launched in April. Multi-story parking capacity remained stable at 3,200 spaces.