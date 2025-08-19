Milan Laser Hair Removal Celebrates Opening Of 400Th Clinic

"Each new clinic is special, and seeing our 400th location open its doors serves as a reminder of how far Milan has come in such a short time," said Clint Weiler, CEO of Milan Laser . "It reflects our team's incredible dedication and hard work. We're proud of what we've accomplished-but even more excited about what lies ahead."

Co-founded by board-certified physicians and Omaha natives Dr. Shikhar Saxena and Dr. Abe Schumacher, Milan Laser has set the industry standard for permanent laser hair removal.

The company now employs over 1,900 people, including those at its recently relocated Omaha headquarters at 18020 Burt Street .

"This milestone isn't just about growth; it's about delivering on our promise to make laser hair removal accessible to everyone," said Dr. Saxena, Co-Executive Chairman . "We're proud to lead this industry and remain focused on providing safe, personalized care to every client who walks through our doors."

About Milan Laser Hair Removal

Founded in 2012 by two board-certified medical doctors in Omaha, Nebraska, Milan Laser Hair Removal is the nation's largest laser hair removal provider. With 400+ locations in 38 states and 1,900+ employees, Milan Laser is a premier employer and trusted name in the aesthetic space. Laser hair removal is all Milan does-performing over 50,000 treatments monthly-and it offers lifelong results for all skin tones and genders in a safe, judgment-free environment. All treatments are administered by highly trained medical professionals.

