Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fire breaks out in Morocco’s northern Taounate province

Fire breaks out in Morocco’s northern Taounate province


2025-08-19 08:17:24
(MENAFN) A forest fire erupted Monday in Morocco’s northern Taounate province as the country faces soaring summer temperatures, authorities said.

The blaze began in the al-Ghararsa forest and spread to farmland in the Bani Qora area, according to the National Agency for Waters and Forests (ANEF). State broadcaster 2M reported no casualties.

“Firefighting teams, local volunteers, authorities, and gendarmerie units joined forces to contain and extinguish the flames,” ANEF said.

The outbreak followed a wildfire warning issued Saturday by ANEF for several northern and eastern provinces, citing a heat wave with temperatures forecast to reach 46°C (114.8°F).

In 2024, Morocco recorded 382 wildfires that destroyed about 874 hectares of forest, an 82% decrease from the previous year, according to official figures. Forests cover roughly 12% of the country’s land and are vulnerable each year to fires driven by hot weather and human activity.



MENAFN19082025000045017281ID1109947387

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search