Fire breaks out in Morocco’s northern Taounate province
(MENAFN) A forest fire erupted Monday in Morocco’s northern Taounate province as the country faces soaring summer temperatures, authorities said.
The blaze began in the al-Ghararsa forest and spread to farmland in the Bani Qora area, according to the National Agency for Waters and Forests (ANEF). State broadcaster 2M reported no casualties.
“Firefighting teams, local volunteers, authorities, and gendarmerie units joined forces to contain and extinguish the flames,” ANEF said.
The outbreak followed a wildfire warning issued Saturday by ANEF for several northern and eastern provinces, citing a heat wave with temperatures forecast to reach 46°C (114.8°F).
In 2024, Morocco recorded 382 wildfires that destroyed about 874 hectares of forest, an 82% decrease from the previous year, according to official figures. Forests cover roughly 12% of the country’s land and are vulnerable each year to fires driven by hot weather and human activity.
