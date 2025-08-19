US Still Puts Politics Ahead Of Truth In Covid Origin Probe
Barely six weeks earlier, it had delivered what was meant to be a decisive conclusion: the weight of available evidence indicates the virus behind the Covid-19 pandemic most likely emerged through natural spillover from bats, either directly or via an intermediate host.
That conclusion, grounded in peer-reviewed studies, epidemiological fieldwork and an exhaustive review of available data, should have been the point where political heat gave way to scientific consensus.
Instead, it has done precisely the opposite in certain political circles, particularly in Washington, where parts of the US political establishment have doubled down on the“lab-leak” hypothesis, turning a question of virology into a political weapon.
This is not merely an academic quarrel over probabilities. It is the latest front in a campaign to re-politicize a scientific process that SAGO, in its very design, sought to shield from partisan agendas.
And it matters not just for our understanding of Covid-19 but for the credibility of global health governance.A mandate to depoliticize research
Formed in 2021, SAGO was designed to provide a global framework for investigating the origins of pathogens - starting with Covid-19 - in a climate of intense diplomatic tension.
