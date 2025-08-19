Non-Oil And Gas Sector Attracts Growing Share Of Investments

Between January and July 2025, Azerbaijan allocated ₼1.5 billion from capital investments toward the construction of residential buildings, according to the State Statistical Committee, Azernews reports.

