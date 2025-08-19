IEC Launches Platform To Train Jordanian Poll Workers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 19 (Petra) - The Independent Election Commission (IEC) launched "Jahez-Ready" electoral training platform on Tuesday.The portal is designed to build capacity of electoral officials and enhance their field and organizational readiness, as part of the commission's preparations for the upcoming elections.In a statement, IEC noted the applicant should register in the platform, complete the approved training program, and obtain an official certificate as "essential" conditions for competing in the temporary staff's recruitment to support and oversee the various electoral aspects.The commission said the certificate represents the first step to enter the competition cycle and is not a final guarantee of assuming a role in the voting process.On its goals, the platform provides an "integrated" training system that covers the legal, procedural, and technical aspects related to the stages of the electoral process.The commission invited Jordanians wishing to register via "Jahez" platform at the following link: