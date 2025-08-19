403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IEC Launches Platform To Train Jordanian Poll Workers
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 19 (Petra) - The Independent Election Commission (IEC) launched "Jahez-Ready" electoral training platform on Tuesday.
The portal is designed to build capacity of electoral officials and enhance their field and organizational readiness, as part of the commission's preparations for the upcoming elections.
In a statement, IEC noted the applicant should register in the platform, complete the approved training program, and obtain an official certificate as "essential" conditions for competing in the temporary staff's recruitment to support and oversee the various electoral aspects.
The commission said the certificate represents the first step to enter the competition cycle and is not a final guarantee of assuming a role in the voting process.
On its goals, the platform provides an "integrated" training system that covers the legal, procedural, and technical aspects related to the stages of the electoral process.
The commission invited Jordanians wishing to register via "Jahez" platform at the following link:
Amman, August 19 (Petra) - The Independent Election Commission (IEC) launched "Jahez-Ready" electoral training platform on Tuesday.
The portal is designed to build capacity of electoral officials and enhance their field and organizational readiness, as part of the commission's preparations for the upcoming elections.
In a statement, IEC noted the applicant should register in the platform, complete the approved training program, and obtain an official certificate as "essential" conditions for competing in the temporary staff's recruitment to support and oversee the various electoral aspects.
The commission said the certificate represents the first step to enter the competition cycle and is not a final guarantee of assuming a role in the voting process.
On its goals, the platform provides an "integrated" training system that covers the legal, procedural, and technical aspects related to the stages of the electoral process.
The commission invited Jordanians wishing to register via "Jahez" platform at the following link:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment