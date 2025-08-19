King Meets With Lebanon PM, Affirms Jordan's Support For Lebanese People

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 19 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a meeting with Lebanon Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Tuesday, affirmed Jordan's full support for Lebanon in safeguarding its security and maintaining its sovereignty.During the meeting attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty highlighted Jordan's readiness to expand cooperation with Lebanon across all fields, especially economic sectors.The King called for maintaining coordination with Arab countries to work towards regional stability.The meeting, attended by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, covered developments in Syria, with His Majesty affirming that Syria's security and stability are a shared priority, expressing Jordan's support for Syria's efforts to preserve its stability, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens.Turning to regional developments, the King reiterated the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and increased aid to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip.His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan's total rejection of Israeli plans to expand its control in the West Bank, and the region.Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.