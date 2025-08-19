From Snacks To Stacks: 7-Eleven, Inc. Gives Customers A Chance To Win $5,000 Every Day Of The Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Every day, 7-Eleven makes someone's day, $5,000 at a time. With one 7Rewards® winner and one Speedy Rewards® winner each day, more than 400 people across 34 states have already won this year and the momentum continues to build. With over $1 million awarded to customers so far, that's enough cash to cover approximately 386,000 Big Bite® hot dogs, a Slurpee® drink every day for the next 13 years or enough fuel to drive more than 10 laps around the Earth.*

From coast to coast, these Make My Day With 5K wins are creating moments of joy, relief and possibility. Winners are putting their prizes to good use, including booking long-overdue getaways, celebrating meaningful milestones and supporting causes close to their hearts.

"This win didn't just make my day. It validated everything we've been trying to build and helped me believe more is possible," said Alysia W., who donated her winnings to a nonprofit that provides food, supplies and care for neighbors and animals in her community.

David D. plans to use his winnings to purchase an engagement ring for the love of his life, turning a long-held dream into reality. "This is something I've dreamed about, and winning Make My Day With $5K is helping me make it a reality," he said. To see the complete list of winners across the country, visit here .

"At 7-Eleven, we're all about turning everyday moments into something extraordinary - and what's more extraordinary than a $5,000 surprise?" said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "The Make My Day With $5K program is our way of saying thank you to the customers who choose us for their daily pick-me-ups. It's a simple, joyful way to celebrate the connection built with our customers over time."

With approximately $815,000** still up for grabs before the end of the year, it's not too late for customers to join in on the fun. Loyalty members can enter to win by shopping, scanning their app at checkout and unlocking access to the in-app game. Extra gameplays are unlocked with 7-Eleven favorites like Slurpee and Big Gulp® drinks, hot dogs and fuel purchases. For a limited time, snacks and beverages like any CELSIUS product, including the 7-Eleven exclusive Fizz Free Pink Lemonade or the Playa Vibe and Retro Vibe flavors also earn gameplays. A full list of participating products can be found here. ***

More items purchased means more opportunities to win. Make My Day With $5K is 7-Eleven's way of turning loyalty into something greater than points - a genuine thank you that customers can feel and use.

*Statistical equivalents are based on average national pricing as of 2025 and are intended for illustrative purposes only. Actual product prices and fuel costs may vary by location and over time. 7-Eleven, Inc. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**Approximate remaining prize value based on the number of days left in the 2025 program calendar and the planned daily award amounts. Actual number of prizes awarded and total amount distributed may vary due to eligibility, participation or other factors. Subject to official rules and verification. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

***NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO PLAY OR WIN. Begins 3/5/25 at 12:00:01am ET & ends 1/6/26 at 11:59:59 pm ET. Open to registered 7-Eleven App and Speedway App users who are legal US residents physically residing in 50 US/DC, 16+ years old (minors must get parental consent to participate). Odds of winning depend on total number of eligible gameplays received and the date/time of play. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full details on how to play without a purchase, the free 7-Eleven/Speedway Apps & full Official Rules, go to

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-SelectTM private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 100 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at .

