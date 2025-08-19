'KBC' Contestant Aditya Kumar Talks About Being Consumed By The Aura Of Big B

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Contestant Aditya Kumar, who recently appeared on the quiz based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 17, has spoken up on being consumed by the aura of veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

He also shared his most thrilling moment from the show, as he reflected on discipline, self-belief, and why his family remains at the heart of his victory.

Talking about being in the same room as Big B, he said,“Honestly, I was awestruck. His aura is extraordinary-warm, respectful, and reassuring. I thought I'd be nervous, but the way he spoke to me felt like I was talking to someone I'd known for years”.

He further mentioned,“He has a magnetic presence, but what really touched me was his humility. He asked me about my life, encouraged me when the pressure was high, and praised me for playing with knowledge instead of guesswork. Honestly, that praise felt like a bigger prize than the money itself”.

He also spoke about the kind of preparation that helped him perform well in the game, as he said,“Discipline, patience, and the ability to stay calm under pressure. KBC also proves that knowledge and intelligence (akal) can truly change your life”.

Opening up on the toughest moment on the show, he shared,“Definitely the INR 1 crore question. Even if you know the answer, the weight of that amount can shake your confidence. I had to pause, breathe, and trust myself. That faith is what made the difference”.

What emotions did you feel when you saw INR 1 crore flashing on the screen?

He said,“It wasn't just about the money-it was about proving that preparation, calmness, and belief can take you far. INR 7 crore is a milestone, but the real goal is INR 7 crore. Viewers will see me play boldly because, for me, the journey itself is the biggest win”.

When asked about the first thing he would want to do after winning, he said,“I want to share this joy with my unit at UTPS Ukai, Gujarat. My family is also here now. They've been my constant support, and this victory belongs to them as much as it does to me”.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 17 is available on Sony TV, and SonyLIV.