Mongolia warns of danger of brown bears
(MENAFN) Mongolia’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change issued a warning on Tuesday about brown bears, citing potential risks to human safety, according to reports.
The alert follows multiple sightings of brown bears near residential areas in the northern Darkhan-Uul province between August 14 and 15.
Experts note that attacks on livestock by bears have risen in recent years, driven by factors such as climate change, food shortages, overuse of natural resources, and forest fires.
Authorities have advised residents in affected provinces to take precautions to safeguard themselves and their livestock from possible bear encounters.
