Fares Prepares For 94Kg Debut At World Championships

The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Olympic champion Fares Ibrahim is preparing for a significant new chapter in his career as he gears up to compete at the 2025 World Weightlifting Championships, scheduled to take place in Volda, Norway from October 1 to 10.

The event will mark his first appearance in the 94kg weight category, following recent weight class changes introduced by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

The shift is part of a broader early preparation strategy for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, where the 94kg category will be officially adopted.

Having previously competed in the now-abolished 102kg category, Fares and his team have identified the 94kg class as the most suitable option technically and physically after careful evaluation.

Secretary General of the Qatar Weightlifting Federation (QWF) and member of the IWF's Development and Education Committee Jassim Ibrahim Al-Mansouri emphasised that the move to 94kg was the result of a detailed study of Fares' capabilities. The decision was made in close consultation with his coach, Ibrahim Hassouna and the technical team, who believe this category aligns best with Fares' natural physical profile.

Al-Mansouri added that while the 110kg category was considered as an alternative, Fares' build is better suited for 94kg. He acknowledged the high level of competition expected in the new class but expressed full confidence in Fares' ability to adapt and emerge as a strong contender.

Although the 2025 World Championships are not part of the official Olympic qualification process, Al-Mansouri described the event as a critical testing ground to assess Fares' performance in the new category. The results will help shape a comprehensive long-term plan for the upcoming qualification period, which begins in China in November 2026 and concludes in Doha in December 2026.

“We are counting on Fares Ibrahim not only because he is an Olympic and world champion, but also because he is a role model in determination, discipline and ambition. We are fully committed to supporting him in this transitional phase and ensuring he continues to raise Qatar's flag at the highest levels,” Al-Mansouri.

Fares is Qatar's first ever Olympic gold medalist, having claimed the 96kg title at the Tokyo Games.