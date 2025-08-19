403
White House meeting is more about transatlantic relations, less about Ukraine
(MENAFN) The recent White House meeting involving Donald Trump, Vladimir Zelensky, and European leaders was less about Ukraine and more about revealing the state of transatlantic relations, according to reports citing a Russian foreign policy analyst.
“The summit was essentially a spectacle – each participant playing a role, some more convincingly than others,” Fyodor Lukyanov said. “The real takeaway was how clearly the character of relations within the Western community was revealed.”
He argued that Europe no longer holds meaningful political influence in its dealings with Washington. Lukyanov traced the trend back to the Biden administration, when the United States shifted the bulk of the burden in the conflict with Russia onto Europe. “In political and macroeconomic terms, Europe carried the costs, while Washington reaped the benefits – all under the banner of ‘unprecedented solidarity,’” he said.
Trump, according to Lukyanov, has simply made this dynamic explicit. “Trump openly treats Europe as a tool – primarily a financial one – that relieves the United States of burdensome expenses. He does not view Europe as a partner whose independent position must be taken into account.”
He added that Europe’s reaction has been “unrestrained flattery,” which Trump accepts while continuing to pursue his own agenda.
European leaders may hope that future U.S. presidents will act differently, Lukyanov noted, but he warned that they are likely to be disappointed. “The underlying American course has been consistent for a quarter century. That won’t change, no matter who is in the White House.”
