Celestone By Gunes Duman Gurbuz Wins Iron In A' Interior Design Awards

Celestone

Gunes Duman Gurbuz's Innovative Exhibition Center Design, Celestone, Receives Prestigious A' Design Award Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Gunes Duman Gurbuz as a winner for the exceptional work, Celestone, in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Celestone within the interior design industry, positioning it as a noteworthy example of innovative and functional design.Celestone's recognition by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds relevance for both the interior design industry and potential customers. The design aligns with current trends in creating immersive, nature-inspired spaces that seamlessly integrate technology. By showcasing how digital art and natural elements can coexist harmoniously, Celestone sets a new standard for exhibition center design, offering practical benefits for users and stakeholders alike.What sets Celestone apart is its unique approach to combining natural aesthetics with digital screens. Inspired by various rock and stone forms, the design features textured walls and seating areas that evoke a sense of the organic world. Pendant lamps, shaped like crystalline structures, add a striking visual element. The incorporation of a pink tree reflects the concept's compatibility with nature, while the use of AI technology infuses the space with a dynamic, modern edge.The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a motivation for Gunes Duman Gurbuz and their team to continue pushing the boundaries of design. This recognition may inspire future projects that further explore the intersection of nature and technology, fostering innovation within the field. By receiving this accolade, Celestone demonstrates the potential for exhibition centers to offer not just functional spaces, but immersive, thought-provoking environments.Team MembersCelestone was designed by Gunes Duman Gurbuz, who led the project from concept to realization.Interested parties may learn more at:About Gunes Duman GurbuzGunes Duman Gurbuz is a talented interior designer from Turkey with a passion for creating innovative, immersive spaces. With a background in fine arts and interior architecture, Gurbuz brings a unique perspective to each project. Through a combination of artistic vision and technical skill, Gurbuz aims to push the boundaries of design, crafting environments that inspire and engage users.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award recognizes designs that meet the rigorous standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life. The Iron A' Design Award is a testament to the skill and dedication of creators who address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. Winning works in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category are evaluated based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and sustainability.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain international recognition. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their superior design capabilities and contribute to advancing the field of interior design. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design.

