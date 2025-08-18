Sunset World Group Demonstrates Its Commitment To The Development And Well-Being Of Its Employees Through Events, Diplomas, And Workshops

MENAFN - PR Newswire) CANCÚN, Mexico, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunset World Group is undertaking social responsibility actions within its hotels and affiliated companies, promoting the human development, professional growth, emotional well-being, and integration of its employees. Examples of this are the events, diplomas, and workshops it held or is holding throughout 2025.

Father's Day Celebration

In July, Sunset World Group celebrated Father's Day by organizing a bowling and pool tournament. Employees formed interdepartmental teams and competed, demonstrating their skills in both sports.

Diploma in Leadership Skills

Throughout 2025, employees in executive positions are participating in a Diploma in Leadership Skills. The objective is to enhance their leadership skills in daily roles and interactions to, in turn, inspire the self-management and teamwork abilities of their employees.

Sunset World 2025 Executive Rally

With the goal of putting the leadership skills of the members of the executive committees of the six Sunset World Group hotels into practice, this rally was organized recently. The members of the executive committees tested their skills in teamwork, communication, solving complex situations, resilience, analytical thinking, negotiation, resource optimization, and conflict resolution, among others. Twelve interdepartmental teams had to resolve a total of 30 assignments and clues in a period of six hours. At the end, the teams met to analyze the exercise.

"Internal Victory" Human Development Workshops

Between June and November 2025, employees of Sunset World Group hotels will participate in the "Internal Victory" Human Development Workshops. These workshops aim to provide personal tools to achieve life goals and purposes. Participants learn to identify their personal resources, habits, virtues, talents, and unfulfilled dreams, and design an action plan to achieve those things they have put off for various reasons, whether related to work, personal life, family, academics, or finances.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED