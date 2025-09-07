Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Needs New Framework For Cooperation With IAEA - FM

2025-09-07 07:05:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Iran needs a new framework for cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on September 6 at the National Conference on Opportunities and Investment Opportunities of Iran's Free and Trade Zones, Trend reports.

According to him, discussions have already begun with the IAEA in this direction.

"Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency are close to reaching a new framework for cooperation," the minister noted.

To note, Iran suspended cooperation with the IAEA after Israel and the United States struck Iranian nuclear facilities.

