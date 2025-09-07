Ukrainian Intel: Most Russian Defense Industry Enterprises Located Over 750 Km From Ukraine's Border

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi reported this in an interview with Ukrinform .

“Most of the major enterprises of the Russian defense industry are located 750 km or farther from our border. Only 25% are located 250–500 km away,” Skibitskyi noted.

When asked whether Russia is relocating such enterprises further from Ukraine's border, he explained that this has not been observed, but new facilities are indeed being constructed much farther away - 1,500–2,000 km from Ukraine.

“We are not seeing relocations of existing enterprises; instead, we are recording the creation of new ones at distances of 1,500–2,000 km from our border. There are many of them, and we need deep strikes to stop or disrupt their production processes,” he said.

He explained that destroying Russian defense industry enterprises requires new approaches.

“It is necessary to identify the most critical enterprises and the most critical elements within those enterprises to destroy them. There is a very large level of cooperation involved: more than 100 enterprises can be engaged in producing a single type of weapon. This was also the case during the Soviet Union,” Skibitskyi explained.

In addition, the enemy is aware of the vulnerability of its defense industry to Ukrainian drone strikes and is therefore strengthening air defense and electronic warfare systems.

“In general, they are now trying to build a powerful system to counter our UAVs and missiles. This is a whole program involving the creation of new units and new counter-systems. According to our data, during September they will be testing seven unmanned systems aimed at countering our strikes. These are anti-drone systems of both quadcopter and aircraft types, designed to protect their defense industry facilities,” Skibitskyi noted.

In his view, Ukraine needs not only UAV systems but also missile systems, since missiles cause the greatest damage.

“We suffer the most from missile weapons, because they carry larger warheads and have greater accuracy. That is why support from our partners is crucial, as well as the development of our own programs, including missile programs,” Skibitskyi emphasized.

