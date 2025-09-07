Tunisian Man Donates Rare Boat to Support Gaza Flotilla
(MENAFN) A Tunisian man has gifted his unique vessel to the Global Sumud Flotilla destined for the Gaza Strip, expressing his readiness to navigate it to help challenge the Israeli blockade on the territory.
Houssameddine bin Taher shared in a video widely spread on social media that, “The boat is very dear to me, but everything is worth sacrificing for Gaza and Palestine.”
His commitment reflects a deep personal conviction to contribute to the Palestinian cause.
Bin Taher revealed that his decision to participate in the effort to break the Israeli siege came after he discovered information about the Gaza-bound flotilla.
“While browsing Facebook, I came across an article about the flotilla. I told myself that if I don’t take part, it will remain a mark of shame on my forehead,” he explained.
He added that he possesses “everything needed to participate in the flotilla,” emphasizing that his involvement is a responsibility he must fulfill.
The boat, which he purchased in 2021, is notably one of only 11 of its kind in the entire world. Bin Taher stressed, “For the sake of supporting the Palestinian cause, everything is worth sacrificing.”
He also reflected on his legacy, stating, “The most precious legacy I can leave my children is that I fought for truth, for freedom, and for Palestine and Gaza. That is the greatest lesson I can pass on to them.”
In a heartfelt message, he expressed, “If I could give my life, I would have given it to a small child from Gaza,” demonstrating his profound empathy and dedication to the plight of Gaza’s people.
The flotilla’s ships are scheduled to officially depart on September 10 from Sidi Bou Said Port in Tunis, the capital city of Tunisia.
