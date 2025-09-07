Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field rose by $0.23, or 0.33 percent, compared to last week, to $69.72 per barrel.

The maximum price for this grade of oil during the reporting period was $71.25 per barrel, and the minimum was $67.48 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $68.25 per barrel, which is $0.27, or 0.4 percent, more than a week before. During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $69.76 per barrel, and the minimum price - $66.01 per barrel

URALS oil averaged $56.51 per barrel, up $0.37, or 0.66 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $56.51 per barrel, and the lowest - $54.33 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $67.75 per barrel for the week, up $0.25, or 0.37 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $69.43 per barrel, and the lowest - $65.36 per barrel.