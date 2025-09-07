Russia Conducts Massive Overnight Attack on Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia launched a massive overnight assault on Ukraine, firing 805 drones and 13 missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force confirmed on Sunday.
As of 8:30 a.m. local time (0530 GMT), Ukraine’s air defense forces reported successfully intercepting 747 combat and decoy drones, alongside four Iskander-K cruise missiles, according to a statement on the Ukrainian Air Force's Facebook page.
Despite these interceptions, the attack left significant damage. Five additional Iskander-K missiles, four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 56 drones struck 37 locations across the country, officials said.
In the capital, Ukrainian authorities confirmed that the drone strikes set fire to a government building. "Emergency crews are working to extinguish the fire," they stated. This marked the first time since the conflict began that the government building, including its roof and upper floors, sustained significant damage. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed the damage in a Telegram post.
Svyrydenko added that Russian strikes also hit other Ukrainian cities, including Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, and Odesa.
The attacks claimed civilian lives as well. According to the State Service for Emergencies, a mother and her 2-month-old child were killed in Kyiv, and more than 20 others were injured in the strikes.
