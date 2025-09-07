Japanese PM Announces Resignation After Electoral Setbacks
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has announced his resignation following a poor performance by his ruling coalition in the recent upper house elections, a public broadcaster reported on Sunday.
Ishiba's leadership faced growing criticism from within the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) after its loss in the July 20 election, which dealt a blow to his administration's stability.
During a joint plenary session with lawmakers earlier this week, Ishiba took full responsibility for the results. "It is my responsibility as president of the LDP, and I cannot evade that," Ishiba said, emphasizing that he had "no intention to cling to" his position and would "make a proper decision at the appropriate time."
Despite pressure to step down, Ishiba had initially resisted calls for his resignation, signaling his intent to remain in power.
Since taking office last October, Ishiba had prioritized addressing inflation and pushing through reforms within the LDP, an effort overshadowed by persistent political fundraising scandals. His tenure faced early setbacks as the LDP and its coalition partner Komeito lost their majority in the Lower House elections, and in July 2025, the coalition again failed to secure a majority in the Upper House.
The mounting criticism led to speculation that the LDP might hold an emergency leadership election, with a decision expected by Monday.
Ishiba’s departure marks a troubled period in Japan’s political landscape, as he becomes the third prime minister to resign within just five years. His predecessors, Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida, both stepped down amid political crises—Suga in October 2021 over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and Kishida in August 2024 after scandals and public dissatisfaction undermined his administration.
Assuming office in October 2024, Ishiba had hoped to steer Japan toward economic recovery and political reform. Yet, his brief tenure was marred by electoral defeats, culminating in his resignation after only 11 months as prime minister.
