Smes Gain Productivity Boost With Latest Update In Autocount Accounting Software For LHDN E-Invoice Compliance

AutoCount Accounting Software has announced the release of its latest update designed to support Malaysian SMEs with LHDN e-Invoice compliance. The timing is crucial, as the nationwide rollout of mandatory e-Invoicing is driving businesses to adopt digital-first accounting solutions.

The update introduces a powerful e-Invoice module that integrates directly with LHDN's MyInvois system via API. Once an invoice is issued in AutoCount, it is automatically submitted to LHDN for validation. The approval status is displayed in the system in real time, giving business owners confidence that their records are accurate and compliant.

Beyond basic submission, AutoCount has added features that go further in reducing manual workload:

Supplier e-Invoice Pulling – Businesses can now automatically pull e-Invoices issued by suppliers into their AutoCount system , eliminating the need for retyping and ensuring purchase records remain accurate.

Auto Email to Customers Upon Approval – Once LHDN approves an invoice, AutoCount automatically generates and emails the official e-Invoice document to the customer, closing the compliance loop instantly.

These enhancements arrive at a time when SMEs face increasing regulatory pressure to align with Malaysia's digital tax initiatives. By handling submission, retrieval, and customer communication in one flow, AutoCount Accounting Software helps SMEs save time, reduce human error, and focus on growth instead of administration.

A spokesperson for AutoCount explained:“The e-Invoice rollout is more than a compliance requirement-it is a digital transformation milestone for SMEs. With AutoCount Accounting Software, businesses don't just meet LHDN's rules; they gain tools that make financial processes faster, smarter, and more reliable.”

For over two decades, AutoCount Accounting Software has been trusted by Malaysian SMEs for its robust financial management and business automation solutions. This latest update reinforces its position as the preferred choice for companies seeking reliable compliance, productivity, and scalability.

As Malaysia accelerates towards nationwide e-Invoice adoption, AutoCount remains committed to equipping SMEs with the tools they need to thrive in the new digital era.

About AutoCount

AutoCount Accounting Software is a leading business solution in Malaysia, specializing in accounting, inventory, and payroll systems designed for SMEs. With a focus on innovation and compliance, AutoCount continues to empower local businesses to digitalize their operations and stay competitive.

