MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to Artem, a representative of the defense company Fire Point, who spoke to Ukrinform. His last name was withheld for security reasons.

When asked whether Ukraine could win the war using Flamingo missiles without U.S. assistance, Artem responded:“I'm confident we can. First, Tomahawks are outdated. Second, their technical characteristics are significantly worse. In every aspect, they fall short compared to today's Flamingos. Third, they're about five times more expensive-and that's not even counting transportation and delivery systems.”

He added that American Tomahawks wouldn't have made a meaningful difference:

DM Shmyhal discusses jointwith Estonian counterpart

“We wouldn't have received more of them than we did HIMARS. Only domestic production can supply the volume we need to strike occupiers wherever necessary-and, crucially, to choose our own targets.”

The Fire Point representative emphasized that Ukraine's“Flamingo” missiles require just 20 to 40 minutes to deploy before launch. They have a strike range of up to 3,000 kilometers, a top speed of 950 km/h, and carry over 1,000 kilograms of explosive payload. In contrast, the American Tomahawks are older, significantly more expensive, and less suited to the demands of modern warfare.

“This is no longer a prototype-it's full-scale production, entirely Ukrainian-made. We're fully capable of supplying this kind of weaponry for victory,” he concluded.

As earlier reported, Ukraine unveiled the long-range“Flamingo” cruise missile with a 3,000 km range. A photo of the missile was shared on Facebook by photojournalist Yefrem Lukatsky, who noted that it has already entered serial production. The photo, taken on Thursday, August 14, at an undisclosed location, included a caption indicating that the development was led by Fire Point.

Photo credit: Milanion Group