Srinagar Admin Issues Advisory Amid Inclement Weather
According to the advisory, residents, particularly those in Fakir Gujri, its surrounding areas, and Khonmouh, have been advised to avoid slopes, water bodies, and low-lying areas until conditions improve.
It also cautioned tourists, local shikara wallas, and sand miners in the Jhelum river and other water bodies not to attempt crossings without first assessing the condition of the river and its tributaries.
“For any assistance or updates, the public can contact the emergency operation centre (DEOC), emergency response support system (ERSS), or the police control room Srinagar at 0194-2457543, 9103998355, 112, 0194-2477567, 0194-2483651, 9103998356, 0194-2457552, 9103998357,” reads the advisory.Read Also Rains Lash Wide Parts Of Kashmir Valley Amid Inclement Weather, Officials Rule Out Flood Threat In J&K
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment