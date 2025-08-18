Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbek, Kazakh Senates Set To Sign 2025-2026 Cooperation Roadmap

2025-08-18 06:06:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 18. A parliamentary delegation from the Republic of Uzbekistan, led by Tanzila Narbayeva, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis, arrived in Astana today for an official visit at the invitation of Maulen Ashimbaev, Chairperson of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

During the visit, the legislative bodies of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are poised to formalize a strategic framework for synergistic collaboration for the 2025–2026 period, with the objective of fortifying inter-parliamentary discourse and amplifying cooperative efforts on pivotal matters within the bilateral agenda.

In alignment with the strategic framework of the initiative, Chairperson Narbayeva is set to engage in high-level dialogues with Maulen Ashimbaev, the presiding officer of the Senate of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Koshanov, the head of the Mazhilis of Kazakhstan, alongside key stakeholders from the National Commission on Women and Family-Demographic Policy operating under the auspices of the President of Kazakhstan.

Furthermore, the delegation is set to engage in the inaugural symposium of Uzbek and Kazakh scholarly and creative intellects, as well as conduct a site visit to the Astana International Financial Centre to gain insights into its operational frameworks.

