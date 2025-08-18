Gary Neville Says Man Utd Have Glaring GK Issue, Urges Club To Sign Donnarumma Or Martinmez
While speaking on 'The Gary Neville Podcast,' the former United fullback pointed out the 'glaring' issue the side has in goalkeeping and cited his experience at the team.
"There's a glaring issue that Man Utd cannot ignore and it is the fact they need to find a goalkeeper. They have to. I'm unequivocal on that because I had an experience with Man Utd for 20 years where there were two big periods of seven or eight years with Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar.
"In between, we had seven or eight goalkeepers in a six, seven, eight-year period and it is really unsettling when you haven't got a dominant No 1, who is dominant in the air, who owns his six-yard box, comes and punches everything and makes a lot of saves to win you points when your defenders make mistakes," said Neville.
United produced an extremely spirited display against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday. New signings Bryan Mbuemo and Matheus Cunha heavily impressed the Red Devils faithful but they were undone by Bayindir's first-half error.
Neville went on to talk about two top class goalkeepers in Gianluigi Donnarumma and Emiliano Martinez, both of whom are on sale this summer, and cited their experience in pressure situations is bound to help the side.
“I don't know where they are on PSR, but they might have to magic up a bit more money in the next week or two, or do something on loan. The two that have been mentioned in the last two weeks have been Emi Martinez and (Gianluigi) Donnarumma. The reason I think they would be good goalkeepers for Man Utd is not necessarily because they are the best goalkeepers in Europe, but they are big personalities and characters.
"You've seen Donnarumma in a European final save those penalties for Italy. He looked like a giant. He's played for PSG in huge games under pressure. Martinez has played in the World Cup final and won it for Argentina,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment