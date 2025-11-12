UK Commemorates Azerbaijan's Victory Day With Cultural Event (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Victory Day was marked in London with a cultural event titled “Victory Chronicle,” Trend reports via the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Organized by the Britain-Azerbaijan Association with support from Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Diaspora, the event opened with the national anthem and a moment of silence for the country's fallen soldiers.

Emiliya Jabrayilova, a diaspora activist and author of the Azerbaijani language book 'Bulbul' [Nightingale], said in her opening remarks that the event was not only intended to recall a historic moment but also to celebrate the pride, heroism, and unity of the Azerbaijani people.

Speakers at the event included Hafiz Bakhshaliyev, head of the Britain-Azerbaijan Association; Elin Suleymanov, Azerbaijani ambassador to the United Kingdom; Koray Ertaş, Turkish ambassador to the United Kingdom; Asaf Zamanov, Vice-Rector for Science and Innovation at Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University (ASPU); and Laman Aliyeva from the State Committee for Work with Diaspora. They emphasized the resilience and solidarity of the Azerbaijani people and credited the historic victory in the Patriotic War to the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The program featured performances of Azerbaijani folk and classical music by Rasim Farziyev and his ensemble, Emilia Yagubova, and Farhad Amiri. The event also included the presentation of The History of the Patriotic War: Personality Factor, authored by Eldar Azizov, which chronicles the 44-day war, the heroism of fallen soldiers, and the political and military aspects of Azerbaijan's victory.

The event served as a vivid demonstration of the Azerbaijani diaspora's unity, pride, and national solidarity.