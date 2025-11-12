403
Key Infrastructure Projects In Our Regions Are Almost Complete - President Ilham Aliyev
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The key infrastructure projects in our regions are almost complete. A positive turnaround has been achieved by the state in recent years, through state investment programs, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with newly appointed Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Nakhchivan and heads of several district executive authorities, Trend reports.
The head of state noted,” The implementation of several regional development programs has been successful. We can say that the situation with electricity, the key direction of infrastructure development, has completely normalized in almost all our regions.”
