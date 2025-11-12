Nagaland's Imkong Imchen Remembered For Outstanding Contribution: PM

PM Modi Remembers Imkong L. Imchen's Contribution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow at the passing away of Imkong L Imchen, Nagaland government's advisor for Information and Public Relations (IPR). PM Modi said that Imkong L. Imchen will be remembered for his outstanding contribution to Nagaland's development.

"Shri Imkong L. Imchen Ji will be remembered for his outstanding contribution to Nagaland's development. He had been active in public life for several years and was particularly passionate about the welfare of tribal communities. His legislative and ministerial tenures will be fondly remembered. He also contributed towards strengthening the BJP in Nagaland. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour," PM Modi said in a post on X.

A Look at His Political Career

The BJP MLA from the Koridang assembly seat passed away on Tuesday at the age of 75. The five-time MLA from the Koridang assembly seat was first elected as an MLA in 2003. He also served as Naga People's Front (NPF) minister and held charge of rural development, health and family welfare, power, school education, forest and climate change, and home. He joined the BJP during the 2023 Assembly elections and served as the advisor for the Information and Public Relations department.

Union Ministers Express Grief

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the demise of the prominent leader. "Saddened by the passing of Nagaland BJP MLA Imkong L. Imchen Ji. Through decades of dedicated service for public welfare, he has left behind a legacy that will be fondly remembered by people. My thoughts are with his bereaved family and followers at this hour of pain," he said in post on X.

BJP's Anurag Thakur said, "Nagaland has lost its son. Deeply saddened by the demise of BJP veteran Imkong L. Imchen Ji. He will always be remembered as a fearless people's leader who served the people and the state with utmost dedication and honesty. Heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti." (ANI)

