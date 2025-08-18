Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bolivia to head for presidential election runoff with centrist, right-wing ex-leader

2025-08-18 04:36:54
(MENAFN) Bolivia is headed for a runoff presidential election as centrist Senator Rodrigo Paz and right-wing former President Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga emerged as the top contenders, defying pre-election polls. With 90% of ballots counted, the National Electoral Council (CNE) reported Paz leading with 31% and Quiroga in second with 27%.

Paz, 57, of the Christian Democratic Party, surprised observers as a frontrunner. He is the son of former President Jaime Paz Zamora (1989–1993) and spent part of his early life in exile in Spain. He began his political career as a lawmaker in 2002 and later served as mayor and governor of Tarija, gradually gaining recognition during the campaign.

Quiroga, 65, representing the Alianza Libre coalition, will face Paz in the runoff. Having served as president from 2001 to 2002 after completing Hugo Banzer’s term, Quiroga has unsuccessfully sought the presidency three times before. “Bolivia told the world that we want to live in a free nation. It’s a historic night,” he said following the preliminary results.

Center-right businessman Samuel Doria Medina, previously expected to advance to the runoff, finished third, while leftist Andronico Rodriguez and other candidates trailed behind.

