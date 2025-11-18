Russian Attack Destroys IMI Media Base Premises In Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by IMI on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, the IMI Media Base was located on the second floor of a two-story building. Currently, rescuers are not allowing anyone to enter the building because the roof collapsed after catching fire due to the shelling.

During its operation, the Media Base Dnipro conducted training on first aid, working in hazardous conditions, and gender-sensitive journalism. Psychological recovery events were also held here.

Since 2022, Media Base Dnipro has held 35 events, which were attended by 513 participants. Another 183 people used the Media Base space as a coworking space, and 36 received protective or energy equipment there, according to the post.

As reported by Ukrinform, the building housing the editorial offices of Suspilne and Ukrainian Radio in Dnipro was damaged as a result of an attack by Russian drones. A fire broke out, windows and doors were blown out, and the building's floors and roof were damaged.

Photo: IMI / Facebook