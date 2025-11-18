In Pokrovsk, Russian Soldiers Use People As Human Shield

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to the investigation, on November 10, 2025, soldiers of the Russian army once again cynically violated the norms of international humanitarian law.

It is reported that at around 14:30, the commander of one of the units of the Russian Armed Forces, using radio communication, ordered his subordinates who had entered Pokrovsk to use civilians as a human shield.

During the so-called clearing of residential areas, they were to force a detained man, a woman, and a 13-year-old child to walk in front of them.

The Prosecutor's Office notes that investigative actions are currently underway to establish the circumstances of the event, identify its participants, and determine the fate of the civilians. Pretrial proceedings have been initiated on the fact of a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrinform reported, in Pokrovsk the number of small-arms battles is increasing, and Russian army losses from direct fire are rising.

Photo: ArmyInform, illustrative