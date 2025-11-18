General Staff Reports Successful Use Of ATACMS To Strike Russian Military Targets
"This is a significant development that underscores Ukraine's unwavering commitment to its sovereignty. Despite the ongoing pressure of Russian offensive actions, Ukrainians remain resilient, demonstrating determination and consistent resolve in defending their homeland," the Armed Forces stated.
It is emphasized that the use of long-range strike capabilities, including ATACMS systems, will continue.Read also: Silicon factories shut down in Russia due to war - CCD
As Ukrinform reported, during the night of November 14, the Defense Forces successfully used long-range Neptune missiles to strike targets on Russian territory.
Illustrative photo: Wikimedia
