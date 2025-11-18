Former Head Of Migration Police Shaykhet Resigns From NPU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by the National Police.

“We confirm that Serhii Shaikhet has resigned from the NPU,” the police said.

Earlier, the media reported that Shaikhet was resigning and that this information appeared shortly after the TSK meeting on the“Mindych tapes.”

According to the media, the results of the official investigation into Shaikhet, which was launched earlier by the NPU, have not yet been made public.

As reported, on October 11, 2024, the National Police announced that an internal investigation had been launched into the head of the migration police, Serhii Shaikhet.

Prior to this, the media reported that Shaikhet regularly visits a sports complex in the center of Kyiv during working hours and that he uses an official car and“operational” license plates, which law enforcement officers are required by law to use during operational work, etc., to travel to training sessions.

