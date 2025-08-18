403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 18/08: More Gains (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish View
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3785. Add a stop-loss at 1.3450. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3450. Add a stop-loss at 1.3785.
The GBP/USD exchange rate rose after US published strong consumer inflation data. The report showed that the headline consumer price index (CPI) remained at 2.7%, while the core CPI moved from 2.8% in June to 3.1%.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe 12-hour chart shows that the GBP/USD exchange rate bottomed at 1.3135, forming a double-bottom pattern. It has now crossed the 50-period and 100-period moving averages, which have now formed a bullish crossover.The MACD indicator has moved above the zero line, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has rallied above 50. Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the key resistance at 1.3787, its highest point on July 1.A move above that level will point to more gains, with the next key level to watch being at 1.3800. A move below the 50-period moving average at 1.3450 will invalidate the bullish forecast.Ready to trade our free trading signals ? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment