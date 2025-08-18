403
Osaka Fire Claims Lives of Two Firefighters
(MENAFN) A fierce blaze tore through a seven-story commercial building in Osaka’s Minami district Monday morning, killing two firefighters and injuring four others, local media reported.
The fire ignited around 9:50 a.m. local time on the first floor of the riverside structure, which houses restaurants and various businesses. Dramatic footage aired by a broadcaster showed thick black smoke and intense red flames erupting from the building.
Emergency crews responded with 51 fire engines and a helicopter. Authorities said approximately 40 square meters — including parts of the building and a neighboring structure — were scorched before firefighters gained control of the blaze nearly three hours later.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by police and fire officials. The building is located in Osaka’s Minami entertainment district, one of the city’s most crowded and popular areas for both tourists and locals.
