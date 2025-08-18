Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Osaka Fire Claims Lives of Two Firefighters

Osaka Fire Claims Lives of Two Firefighters


2025-08-18 02:41:28
(MENAFN) A fierce blaze tore through a seven-story commercial building in Osaka’s Minami district Monday morning, killing two firefighters and injuring four others, local media reported.

The fire ignited around 9:50 a.m. local time on the first floor of the riverside structure, which houses restaurants and various businesses. Dramatic footage aired by a broadcaster showed thick black smoke and intense red flames erupting from the building.

Emergency crews responded with 51 fire engines and a helicopter. Authorities said approximately 40 square meters — including parts of the building and a neighboring structure — were scorched before firefighters gained control of the blaze nearly three hours later.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by police and fire officials. The building is located in Osaka’s Minami entertainment district, one of the city’s most crowded and popular areas for both tourists and locals.

MENAFN18082025000045017169ID1109940173

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search