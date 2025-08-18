403
Putin envoy claims Ukraine’s European supporters ‘in panic’ following Alaska summit
(MENAFN) European and British supporters of Ukraine are in “panic” following the Alaska summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, according to Kremlin economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev.
Putin and Trump held talks in Anchorage on Friday — their first face-to-face meeting since 2018 — with the Ukraine conflict as the central issue. Putin later described the discussions as “frank” and “substantive,” while Trump called them “warm.”
Dmitriev, who heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund and took part in the summit, wrote on Telegram Sunday that Moscow and Washington’s diplomatic efforts have unsettled Ukraine’s Western backers. He pointed to reports in Politico noting that European leaders are “anxious” ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s scheduled meeting with Trump in Washington on Monday.
According to Politico, Finland’s President Alexander Stubb may be dispatched to Washington to ease tensions between Trump and Zelensky and to ensure Europe remains part of the negotiations. Bild also reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer are considering traveling to Washington to show support for Zelensky.
Zelensky’s last White House visit in February ended in a heated confrontation with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, who accused him of being ungrateful for US aid and uninterested in peace efforts.
Speaking to Fox News on Friday, Trump said Zelensky should “make the deal” with Russia, insisting Putin wants a resolution and calling on Europe to play a larger role. According to Axios, Trump has told European leaders he wants to organize a trilateral summit with Putin and Zelensky “as soon as next Friday.”
Putin, meanwhile, reiterated on Saturday that any lasting peace must address the “root causes” of the conflict, including Ukraine abandoning its NATO membership ambitions, demilitarizing, and recognizing the current territorial situation.
