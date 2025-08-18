403
US, South Korea Begin Joint Military Drills
(MENAFN) The United States and South Korea commenced a major annual combined military exercise on Monday, aiming to reinforce their preparedness in response to perceived "threats" from North Korea, according to local reports.
The 11-day operation, known as Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS), will continue through August 28 and features training sessions focused on defending against drone intrusions and cyber warfare, as stated by a news agency.
This year’s UFS will deploy approximately 18,000 South Korean service members and incorporate simulations based on realistic threat scenarios.
The drills are designed to strengthen both nations' joint capabilities across various operational areas.
Although the overall size of the exercise remains similar to last year’s, officials in South Korea noted that about half of the originally scheduled 40 field drills have been postponed to September.
This change was made in light of severe weather conditions, including heatwaves and flood-related damage at certain training areas.
North Korea has consistently described these joint exercises as a "rehearsal" for invasion. However, both the U.S. and South Korean governments maintain that the drills are strictly "defensive in nature."
The UFS operation coincides with a four-day civil defense initiative running until Thursday, involving roughly 580,000 civilians. As part of this effort, a nationwide anti-air raid drill is scheduled for Wednesday.
