Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 136.8 million
Forecast (2033): USD 160.8 million
CAGR (2025–2033): 1.80%
Momentum factors: rising diabetes prevalence, proactive awareness campaigns, improving access to care, and device innovation.
Market Trends and Drivers
-
Rising Prevalence & Underdiagnosis: Vietnam faces a sharp increase in diabetes, with an estimated ~7 million people living with the condition and around half undiagnosed, intensifying demand for screening and at-home monitoring tools.
Primary Healthcare Strengthening: WHO-supported pilots in Ho Chi Minh City bring NCD care (including diabetes) closer to communities-supporting uptake of glucometers, strips, and education on proper use.
Tech Upgrade Cycle: Vietnam already has access to Abbott's FreeStyle Libre (flash glucose monitoring), broadening the market beyond finger-prick testing and nudging patients toward continuous insights. Globally, Roche's AI-enabled Accu-Chek SmartGuide CGM (with CE Mark in 2024) signals the next wave-predictive alerts and better nocturnal hypoglycemia risk management-features likely to shape buyer expectations in Vietnam.
Affordability/Availability Focus: Recent multi-country device surveys note brand presence and retail channel dynamics in Vietnam's private sector, highlighting the importance of price and access for SMBG supplies.
Market Segmentation
By Devices
-
Monitoring Devices
-
Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices
Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)
-
Insulin Pumps
Insulin Syringes
Insulin Cartridges
Disposable Pens
By Region
-
Northern Vietnam
Central Vietnam
Southern Vietnam
Latest News & Developments
-
Public Health Signal (July 2025): Vietnam News reports ~7 million people with diabetes and >50% undiagnosed , intensifying screening and device needs.
Primary Care Pilot (July 2024): WHO-supported program in HCMC improves access to NCD services, a tailwind for SMBG and education-driven adherence.
Device Access & Innovation:
-
FreeStyle Libre availability in Vietnam continues to expand CGM/flash adoption pathways.
Roche's AI-enabled CGM (CE Mark, 2024) showcases predictive features that could influence physician and patient preferences in Vietnam over the medium term.
