Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033

2025-08-18 01:45:08
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market is on a steady, policy-supported path. In 2024, the market size reached USD 136.8 million and is projected to hit USD 160.8 million by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 1.80% (2025–2033). Growth is underpinned by rising disease awareness, gradual insurance expansion, and the rollout of more user-friendly monitoring and insulin-delivery technologies. Key brands present include Abbott, Roche, LifeScan, and Medtronic-with Vietnam's healthcare reforms and community screening initiatives creating clearer pathways for adoption.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 136.8 million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 160.8 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 1.80%
  • Momentum factors: rising diabetes prevalence, proactive awareness campaigns, improving access to care, and device innovation.

Market Trends and Drivers

  • Rising Prevalence & Underdiagnosis: Vietnam faces a sharp increase in diabetes, with an estimated ~7 million people living with the condition and around half undiagnosed, intensifying demand for screening and at-home monitoring tools.
  • Primary Healthcare Strengthening: WHO-supported pilots in Ho Chi Minh City bring NCD care (including diabetes) closer to communities-supporting uptake of glucometers, strips, and education on proper use.
  • Tech Upgrade Cycle: Vietnam already has access to Abbott's FreeStyle Libre (flash glucose monitoring), broadening the market beyond finger-prick testing and nudging patients toward continuous insights. Globally, Roche's AI-enabled Accu-Chek SmartGuide CGM (with CE Mark in 2024) signals the next wave-predictive alerts and better nocturnal hypoglycemia risk management-features likely to shape buyer expectations in Vietnam.
  • Affordability/Availability Focus: Recent multi-country device surveys note brand presence and retail channel dynamics in Vietnam's private sector, highlighting the importance of price and access for SMBG supplies.

Market Segmentation

By Devices

  • Monitoring Devices
    • Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices
    • Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)
  • Management Devices
    • Insulin Pumps
    • Insulin Syringes
    • Insulin Cartridges
    • Disposable Pens

By Region

  • Northern Vietnam
  • Central Vietnam
  • Southern Vietnam
    Latest News & Developments
  • Public Health Signal (July 2025): Vietnam News reports ~7 million people with diabetes and >50% undiagnosed , intensifying screening and device needs.
  • Primary Care Pilot (July 2024): WHO-supported program in HCMC improves access to NCD services, a tailwind for SMBG and education-driven adherence.
  • Device Access & Innovation:
    • FreeStyle Libre availability in Vietnam continues to expand CGM/flash adoption pathways.
    • Roche's AI-enabled CGM (CE Mark, 2024) showcases predictive features that could influence physician and patient preferences in Vietnam over the medium term.

