MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Eisai Launches In-House Developed Anti-Insomnia Drug DAYVIGO(R) (Lemborexant) in China

TOKYO, August 18, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito,“Eisai”) announced today that the in-house discovered and developed orexin receptor antagonist DAYVIGO® (brand name in China:“DAYVIGO®“ generic name: lemborexant) has launched in China for the treatment of adults with insomnia, characterized by difficulties with sleep onset and/or sleep maintenance. Eisai received approval for DAYVIGO in China on May 27, 2025. This marks the first orexin receptor antagonist to be launched in China.







DAYVIGO is a dual orexin receptor antagonist that inhibits orexin neurotransmission regulating sleep-wake rhythm by binding competitively to the two subtypes of orexin receptors (OX1R and OX2R). Unlike conventional treatments such as benzodiazepines that act directly on sleepiness, DAYVIGO acts on the orexin neurotransmitter system, which regulates wakefulness. DAYVIGO is believed to facilitate sleep on set and sleep maintenance, and wake by regulating sleep-wake rhythm by suppressing hyperactive wakefulness. DAYVIGO binds to orexin receptors OX1R and OX2R and acts as a competitive antagonist with stronger inhibition effect on OX2R, which suppresses both REM and non-REM sleep drive, such that DAYVIGO may provide faster sleep onset and better sleep maintenance to patients.

Insomnia is characterized by difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or both despite an adequate opportunity to sleep, that has occured at least three times a week for at least one month, and which can lead to fatigue, difficulty concentrating and irritability.1,2 The prevalence of insomnia among adults in China is reported to be 15.0%3, with approximately 172.5 million people thought to suffer from insomnia.4 Currently, the mainstream prescription drugs for insomnia in China are treatments that act directly on sleepiness, and there is increasing demand for new treatment options.

Eisai will deliver novel action mechanism, DAYVIGO, as a new treatment option to Chinese insomnia patients with the hope of contributing to restoration of daytime function and recovery for patients with insomnia by potentially delivering an active daytime life through fast sleep onset and good quality sleep.

“DAYVIGO®” Product Outline

Chinese Trade name:(DAYVIGO)

Chinese generic name:(Lemborexant Tablets)

Indication for use: Insomnia in adults that characterized by difficulties with sleep onset and/or sleep maintenance Dosage and administration: The recommended dosage of DAYVIGO is 5 mg taken once per night, immediately before going to bed, with at least 7 hours remaining before the planned time of awakening. The dose may be increased to the maximum dose of 10 mg.

About DAYVIGO (Generic Name: Lemborexant)

DAYVIGO, an orexin receptor antagonist, is Eisai's in-house discovered and developed small molecule that inhibits orexin neurotransmission by binding competitively to the two subtypes of orexin receptors (orexin receptor 1 and 2). Fast on/off receptor kinetics of lemborexant to orexin receptors may influence lemborexant's potential to facilitate improvements in sleep onset and maintenance with minimal morning residual effects. It has been approved for the treatment of insomnia in more than 25 countries including Japan, the United States, Canada, Australia and countries in Asia.

